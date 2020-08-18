AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,923 Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.