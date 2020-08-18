AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,155 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 168.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

