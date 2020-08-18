AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

