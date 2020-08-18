AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $593,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

