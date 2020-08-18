AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,612 Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

