AE Wealth Management LLC Has $593,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.