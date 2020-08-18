First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 139.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 492.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

