AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after buying an additional 253,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after buying an additional 183,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $71,253,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

