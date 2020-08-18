AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after buying an additional 253,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after buying an additional 183,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $71,253,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

