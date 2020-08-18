AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,278 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,278 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 187.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

HYD opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

