Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,800 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of National Retail Properties worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,190,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 136.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after purchasing an additional 760,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 384,263 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

