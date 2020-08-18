Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of BCE worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 149.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

