AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

