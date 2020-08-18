Swiss National Bank Purchases 20,100 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,648,000 after buying an additional 641,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

