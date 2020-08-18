Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,745 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.