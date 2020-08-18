Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CFG opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

