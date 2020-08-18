Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $445,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 223,563 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INO opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.