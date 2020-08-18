Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,026 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.03%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

