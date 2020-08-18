Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 468.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

VAW opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

