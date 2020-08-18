Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,744,000 after buying an additional 532,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 428,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,120,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $3,798,000.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

