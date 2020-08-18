Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 719 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.64 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,289.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

