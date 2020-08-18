Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

