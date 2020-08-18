Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 721 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.0% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 74.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on G shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Genpact stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Genpact’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

