Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HP were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $1,280,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 11.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HPQ stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.