Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,273 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

