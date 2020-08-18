Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after buying an additional 2,244,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,553,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 561.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 186,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 158,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 3.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

