Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 645 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,958,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,325,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,171,000 after buying an additional 966,718 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,388,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,489,000 after buying an additional 616,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,151,000 after buying an additional 302,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.