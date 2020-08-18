Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Align Technology by 63.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $7,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,719. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.68. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

