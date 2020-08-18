AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE:ATR opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

