Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 861 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 648.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 56.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 111.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 234.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of OSK opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

