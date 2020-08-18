ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ORIX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after buying an additional 75,152 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ORIX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 161,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ORIX stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

