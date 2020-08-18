Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,333 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

