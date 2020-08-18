Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after buying an additional 787,870 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 578,578 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,586,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,637,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

