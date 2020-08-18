Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 872 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Adient were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Adient by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 54.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

