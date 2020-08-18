QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 59,810.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,262 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,695,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 362,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 810,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 267,004 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:QTS opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

