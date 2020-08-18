Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,685 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

