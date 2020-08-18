Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 154,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 511.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

