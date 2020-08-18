Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avaya were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 6,770.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,325 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $18,235,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000.

Shares of AVYA opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

