Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 304,105 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,105 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

