Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,037 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 284,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.19. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

