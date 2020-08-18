Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 166.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $272.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.81. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $382.51.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

