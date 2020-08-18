Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $220,000 Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 28.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Appian by 96.5% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 105,020 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $1,477,460. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

