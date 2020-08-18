Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 12,304 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

