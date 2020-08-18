Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 611 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,276,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $312,373.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,344 shares of company stock worth $1,827,186. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.