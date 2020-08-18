IFP Advisors Inc Has $242,000 Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 249.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 642.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $275,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,226,086 shares of company stock valued at $60,830,490 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.81 and a beta of -0.38. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

