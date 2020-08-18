Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.