IFP Advisors Inc Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

