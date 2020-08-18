Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arconic were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after buying an additional 1,536,560 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 117.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after buying an additional 3,205,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 132.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after buying an additional 1,523,031 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,205,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

In other news, EVP Diana Toman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

