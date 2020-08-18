Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

