IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

