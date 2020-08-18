Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 373 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $633.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

